D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 269,849 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.73% of Interface worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after purchasing an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 793.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 71,180 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 239,134 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.08. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

