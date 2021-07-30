D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

DHI stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.82. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

