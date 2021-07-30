DA Davidson Comments on FormFactor, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

