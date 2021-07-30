DA Davidson Comments on HBT Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $444.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

