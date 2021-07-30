DA Davidson Weighs in on HomeStreet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.05.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $795.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

