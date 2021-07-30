Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DKILY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. 99,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,598. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40.

DKILY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lowered Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daikin Industries,Ltd. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

