Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,087.44 ($14.21). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,070 ($13.98), with a volume of 332,241 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Daily Mail and General Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 964.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Daily Mail and General Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

About Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.