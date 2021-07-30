Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DFI stock remained flat at $GBX 4.37 ($0.06) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.75. Dairy Farm International has a 12 month low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.37.
About Dairy Farm International
