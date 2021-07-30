Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DFI stock remained flat at $GBX 4.37 ($0.06) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.75. Dairy Farm International has a 12 month low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.37.

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.