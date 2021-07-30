Daniel B. Poneman Sells 12,000 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel B. Poneman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $310,920.00.

Shares of LEU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.82. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,464. The company has a market cap of $357.66 million, a PE ratio of -71.17 and a beta of 2.65. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 96,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

