Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Danone alerts:

OTCMKTS DANOY traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $14.46. 190,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.