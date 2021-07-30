Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 6.06%.
About Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.
Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.