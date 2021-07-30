Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

