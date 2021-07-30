Darwinia Network (RING) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.84 Million

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Darwinia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Darwinia Network has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Network has a total market cap of $17.26 million and $12.84 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.78 or 0.99478133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00066810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Darwinia Network

Darwinia Network (RING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,058,420,924 coins and its circulating supply is 451,602,954 coins. The official website for Darwinia Network is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

