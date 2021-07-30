Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

