Datacoin (DTC) Price Tops $0.0004

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $15,871.72 and $25.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036331 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.