Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of -794.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,049 shares of company stock valued at $41,962,727. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

