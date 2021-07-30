Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce $350.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $361.62 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 589.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $63,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,387. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

