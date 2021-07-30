David Landless Sells 4,000 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 113,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,580. The firm has a market cap of $597.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

LXFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after buying an additional 962,915 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Luxfer by 2,988.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 387,939 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Luxfer by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Luxfer during the first quarter valued at $3,415,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Luxfer during the first quarter valued at $2,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

