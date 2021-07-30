Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Davide Campari-Milano in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.30. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.86.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

