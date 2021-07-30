Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.42% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,626,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWAA stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

