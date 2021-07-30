Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

