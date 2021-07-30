Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.60% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,824,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 264,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

