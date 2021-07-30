Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EUSGU opened at $10.35 on Friday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.