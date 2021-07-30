Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 2.96% of LIV Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LIV Capital Acquisition by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVK stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

