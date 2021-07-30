Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $1.37 Million in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $36,706,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $36,062,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $35,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $30,281,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. Bank of America began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

DOCN opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $58.65.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

