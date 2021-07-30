Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $1.54 Million in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $75,975,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. Equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.