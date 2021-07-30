Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $1.58 Million in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of SEMrush at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $4,764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $4,526,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $758,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. Research analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR).

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.