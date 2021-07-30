Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $2.49 Million in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $377,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

THMAU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.