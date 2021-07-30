Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $2.81 Million in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

