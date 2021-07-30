Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $2.99 Million in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDACU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of SDACU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

