Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $3.02 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.84% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $22,843,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,872,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,100,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVSA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

