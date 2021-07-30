Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGNYU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $249,000.

IGNYU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

