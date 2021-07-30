Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Hayward as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. CCMP Capital GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $54,624,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. Research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

