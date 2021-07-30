Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter worth $125,000.

NASDAQ GSEVU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

