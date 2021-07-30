Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $39,000. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth $142,000.

JCICU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

