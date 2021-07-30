Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $247,000.

BIOTU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

