Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.30% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,643,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $21,231,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $20,220,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,132,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

