Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

DRVN opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 77.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

