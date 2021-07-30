Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $20,100,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,994,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,557,000.

FTAAU opened at $10.20 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

