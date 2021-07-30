Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.77.

Shares of WOOF opened at $20.69 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.