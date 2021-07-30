Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $20,183,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $47,800,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

