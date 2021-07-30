Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 292,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.68% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,456,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.