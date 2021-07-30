Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.53% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMYI. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth $5,821,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth $31,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth $3,736,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth $1,885,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth $8,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DMYI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DMYI opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

