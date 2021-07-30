Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIXT. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,357,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.