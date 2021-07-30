Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 250,000 PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of FRWAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

