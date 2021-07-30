Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 332,100 SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of SmileDirectClub as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDC. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.19. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

