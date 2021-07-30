Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 41,000 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $233,980,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $112,241,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $89,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.47.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

