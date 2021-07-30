Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 102,803 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP decreased its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,803 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.81% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCA. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 742,699 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,514,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 46.2% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 336,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 106,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

THCA stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

