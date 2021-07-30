Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 1,205,058 Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFPHU) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205,058 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $361,000.

OTCMKTS DFPHU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

