Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 33,200 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $200.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

