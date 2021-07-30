Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $1.26 Million Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.